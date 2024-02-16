Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Down 4.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 1,587,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,224,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.