Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 5%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 2,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

