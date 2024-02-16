Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 5%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 2,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Sky Harbour Group Company Profile
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
