89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 207,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,230,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
