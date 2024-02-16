Lancaster Colony Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.32. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.