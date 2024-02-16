American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Trading Up 18.0 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. American Well has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $32,075.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,238,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,930 shares of company stock worth $173,168 in the last three months. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Well by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Well

American Well Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.