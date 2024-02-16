West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,239,000 after acquiring an additional 499,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $116,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after acquiring an additional 272,283 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 578,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

