IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $16.52 on Friday. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in IF Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IF Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

