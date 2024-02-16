IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
IF Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $16.52 on Friday. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
