CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. CEVA has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CEVA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

