Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $535.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.55. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $545.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,861,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.