AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 651,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. AAR has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AAR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AAR by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

