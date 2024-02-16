Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAR

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.