American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

