PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CNXN stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68.

In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

