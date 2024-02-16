Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,244,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

