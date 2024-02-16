Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.