IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IRS
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.