IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $621.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

