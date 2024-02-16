CT Real Estate Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
