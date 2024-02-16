W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

WRB stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

