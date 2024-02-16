Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.42.
Insider Activity
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 104,165 shares of company stock valued at $320,080 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
