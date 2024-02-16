Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Issued By Roth Capital

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Wag! Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,750 shares in the company, valued at $919,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $26,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,093 shares of company stock valued at $330,411. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.