Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Issued By Roth Capital

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
PET opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Insider Transactions at Wag! Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wag! Group
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
