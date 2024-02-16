FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increased by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.26. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

AIT opened at $188.84 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $189.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $872,497. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

