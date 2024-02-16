FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

