Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

