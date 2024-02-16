Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BC opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.