National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $17.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.31. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$179.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.27. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

