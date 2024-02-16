FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.36.

CAE stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

