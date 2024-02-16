FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.