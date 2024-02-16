FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

