FY2024 EPS Estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

