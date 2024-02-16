Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.86 on Friday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Dana by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dana by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dana by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

