TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

