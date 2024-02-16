CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSLM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. CSLM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

