Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:WHG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.