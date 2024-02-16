Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

