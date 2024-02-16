Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Short Interest Update

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

XPOF opened at $10.75 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

