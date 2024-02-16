PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 1.1 %

PCG opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

