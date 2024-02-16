Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $179.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

