Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.