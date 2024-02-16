12,900 Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of Exscientia stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia plc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

