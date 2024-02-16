Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $251,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

