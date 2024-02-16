Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,260 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.5 %

KEY stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

