Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $50,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

