DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172.45 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. DEI has a market cap of $172.45 million and approximately $28.96 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00134509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

