Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.91 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00020618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $196.91 million and $21.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.53 or 1.00030622 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013706 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00175233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.99242719 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $35,741,423.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.