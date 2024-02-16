Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.09 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $30.09 million and $937,999.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005008 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.