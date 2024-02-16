AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $143.77 and last traded at $144.04. 598,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 389,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

