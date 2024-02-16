Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 24268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Orex Minerals Stock Up 36.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

