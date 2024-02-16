Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.98

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 341021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Dusan Senkypl purchased 137,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 634.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

