Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.55

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 1012996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Fluor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.