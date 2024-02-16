Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 2.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 200,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 999,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 760,637 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

