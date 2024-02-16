Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 18000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

