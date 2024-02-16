SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

